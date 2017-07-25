Women in India have been victims of many misogynistic endeavors such as crude jokes and strangers tracing their paths – that is take to be nothing but cat-calling – to sexual assault.

In the face of such heinous crime, all-female police units are taking it under their belts to combat and resist the attack against women in the conservative north-west India.

Such a squadron has been patrolling the bus stops, colleges and parks in Jaipur – locations where woman are likely to be attacked.

Kamal Shekhawat, who heads the specialist Jaipur unit established in late May, speaks out about how they want to send a message to everyone that there is no tolerance towards any misogynistic crimes.

Estimates of 40000 rapes are reported, in India, each year. This figure is not very accurate as many victims shy away from filing reports against the perpetrators, since they fear being judges and even blamed for provoking men.