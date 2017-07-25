DOHA - Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan left Qatar on Monday after two days in the Gulf trying to mediate in the worst row among Arab states for years but there was no sign he had made any progress.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed diplomatic and travel ties with Qatar in June, accusing it of supporting militants. Doha denies that.

Turkey has been Qatar’s most powerful ally in the dispute, rushing through legislation to send more troops to its base in Doha as a sign of support.

Kuwaiti and Western efforts to end the crisis have yielded little so far. The four Arab states want Qatar to reduce ties with their arch-foe Iran, close down the Turkish military base and shut the Al Jazeera TV channel, which they view as critical of their governments.

Qatari state news agency QNA said that Qatar’s ruler, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, had “reviewed regional developments, specifically the Gulf crisis and efforts to contain it and to resolve it through diplomatic means...” in talks with Erdogan.

The agency said the talks also covered joint efforts to combat terrorism and reviewed defence and economic cooperation. Several contingents of Turkish troops with columns of armoured vehicles have arrived in Doha since the crisis erupted on June 5.

Under a 2014 agreement, Ankara could send in as many as 1,000 troops.

Turkey and Qatar have been important backers of the Muslim Brotherhood movement that has challenged entrenched Arab rulers and Erdogan has his roots in an Islamist political party.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE have designated the Brotherhood a terrorist organisation.

Before he arrived in Qatar, Erdogan visited Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. In Saudi Arabia, he discussed with King Salman “efforts to combat terrorism and its sources of funding”, state news agency SPA said, without elaborating.

Russia ready to help mediate

in Qatar row if asked: Lavrov

Russia is ready to help mediate in the dispute between Qatar and Arab states if approached, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview released on Monday.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt have cut ties and imposed sanctions on Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism. Doha denies the charges.

“We are interested in this crisis being overcome, taking into account mutual concerns and finding solutions which will be acceptable for all participants of this process,” Lavrov told Kurdish television channel Rudaw, according to a transcript of the interview published on the foreign ministry’s website.

“We support the mediating efforts which are being made by the Emir of Kuwait ... If as part of those efforts or in addition to them all sides think that Russia could also do something useful, we will be ready to respond to such appeals,” Lavrov said, according to the transcript.

The Russian foreign minister also said that creating a Russian-U.S. cybersecurity group was still relevant.

A Russian official who was at the recent G20 summit of global leaders in Hamburg said earlier that Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump had agreed to discuss cybersecurity questions, either via the United Nations or as part of a working group. However U.S. and European intelligence and security officials have said they are not participating in such talks.

Reuters