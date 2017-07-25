US government states that it will recommence the fast processing of H-1B visas, starting yesterday. This is mostly aimed at the requests made my higher education institution and governmental research organizations.

Donald Trump who had campaigned for locking out immigrants since he believed that they were taking jobs of US citizens has signed an executive order in April that called for a review on the H-1B program, a visa that permits foreigners with particular skills to come work in US temporarily.

US companies have often made a practice to hire graduate-level workers in several specialised fields.

On April 3, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) halted "premium processing" of the visas for up to six months. The accelerated procedure allowed the applicant to get visa approvals within 15 days instead of regular review period that stretch out for months.

The overall suspension hasn’t been lifted USCIS released a statement yesterday, that premium processing would be viable for some applications from educational and research-oriented organizations

USCIS claimed that this suspension has inevitable as visa petitions were accumulating thus increasing H-1B processing time.