A new cinema has been constructed on a disputed island in the South China Sea. The aim is to build infrastructure and to reinstate the idea of Beijing’s autonomy.

The cinema, located on Woody Island in Paracels, claims to have the best technical projection equipment.

Its opening was arranged by the local cultural authorities under the government regulations of Sansha, which is the administrative centre of the South China Sea.

Sansha, said to be a city, has a very limited population – a few thousand, but this has in no way hindered China’s ambitious plans to better the infrastructure of the Islands located there by building airfields and allowing cruise ships to take tourists to these Islands.