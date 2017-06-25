Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wished Muslims on Eid-ul-Fitr.

A statement was issued from Candiam PM Office saying:

“Tonight at sunset, Muslims in Canada and around the world will celebrate Eid al-Fitr, also known as the festival of breaking of the fast. Eid al-Fitr is one of the most important religious holidays for the Muslim community, and marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. It is a time to give thanks for the spiritual growth and the blessings received throughout the holy month.”

A video message was also released in which he is seen helping people pack food items and clothes for eid,

The community spirit felt at Ramadan food banks in Montreal & Toronto reminds us all: no matter our backgrounds, we're in this together. pic.twitter.com/OcqvWmBaKK — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 25, 2017





“On this occasion, family and friends gather to attend special morning prayers, exchange greetings and gifts, share a celebratory meal, and give generously to others, especially those less fortunate.

PM Trudeau said that cultural diversity of Canada was its greatest strength and contribution of Muslim community in the country was an integral part of the national fabric.

“Canada’s cultural diversity is one of our greatest strengths and sources of pride. This year, as we mark the 150th anniversary of Confederation, we recognize the invaluable contributions the Muslim community makes to our national fabric.”

In concluding note he said,

“On behalf of our family, Sophie and I extend our best wishes to all those celebrating Eid al-Fitr.