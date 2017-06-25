Washington - With the United States expected to authorise India's purchase of naval drones, a senior White House official cautioned on Friday that any US military transfer to India would not represent a threat to its neighbour Pakistan.

The official spoke to reporters in advance of US President Donald Trump's first meeting with PM Narendra Modi, a White House visit that will include one-on-one talks and a working dinner.

Securing agreement on the purchase of 22 unarmed drones, worth more than $2 billion, is seen in New Delhi as a key test of defence ties that flourished under former President Barack Obama but have drifted under US President Trump, who has courted Asian rival China as he seeks Beijing's help to contain North Korea's nuclear programme.

The US-based company that makes the drones, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc, said that the US government had approved the sale of a naval variant of the Predator drone to India.

The senior White House official said any arms transfer would take into account the regional situation. "We want to avoid a situation that escalates the tension" between India and Pakistan, the official said. India and Pakistan should engage in direct talks and seek a normalisation of ties, the official said.

"Some of the defence systems we're talking about we don't believe impact Pakistan," the official added.

PM Modi's two-day visit to Washington begins on Sunday.

Asserting that the US' ties with India and Pakistan were not a 'zero-sum game', the White House official said that the Trump administration's priorities and the nature of relationship with India and Pakistan were different.

"We seek to have an effective partnership with each country. With India, we're building that strategic partnership. We see India's role and influence growing. We like to encourage that trend. So, we're looking for ways to cooperate on our mutual interests," the official told reporters.

"With Pakistan, we seek to have a productive partnership working together. But frankly, the priorities are different, and the nature of the relationships is different. So, I think that we would like to move forward with both countries. We realise that the pace and scope of that relationship is going to be different in each case," the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity said in response to a question on concerns in Pakistan with regard to increasing ties with India.

"I want to make the point here that US relationships with India and Pakistan really stand on their own merits and terms. We don't see a zero-sum relationship when it comes to the US relationship with Pakistan and the US relationship with India. We're certainly eager to deepen the strategic partnership with India," he said.

"We see this as the US and India have mutual security interests that they want to advance, and we believe that the defence sales that are being discussed will help advance those," the official said.