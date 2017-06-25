NEW DELHI : Indian police Saturday said one person has been arrested after a mob stabbed a Muslim teenager to death on suspicion of carrying beef. Junaid Khan, 15, was travelling from New Delhi on Friday with three of his brothers when a fight erupted over seats. Between 15 and 20 men pulled out knives and set upon the brothers.

While Khan was stabbed to death, his brother Shakir sustained injuries on the throat, chest and hands, police said.

“The fight started over seats. We are looking into the matter and we have arrested one of the accused who is a 35-year-old old man from (northern state of) Haryana,” Ajay Kumar, a government railway police official told AFP. Khan’s brother Hassem told reporters the mob ignored their repeated pleas that they were not carrying any beef. “They were pointing at a packet which had food and saying we should not be allowed to sit since we were carrying beef,” Haseem said.