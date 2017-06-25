Six people, including three children, were injured when a car mounted a kerb and ploughed into a crowd of people outside a sports centre in Newcastle, reported BBC.

It happened at about 09:14 BST outside Westgate Sports Centre where an event was taking place to celebrate Eid.

One of the children is said to have been critically injured. Northumbria Police said the incident was not believed to be terrorism-related.

A 42-year-old woman was arrested and is in custody, police said.

Hundreds of people were at the event to mark the end of Ramadan.

One eyewitness said: "From what I understand, [a woman who had been at prayer] was about to leave in her car and I believe she lost control.

"I ran up straight away because everyone was moving in on all the injured, trying to put water in their mouths.

"The parents of the kids were there, I had to sort of try and calm them down just to tell them the ambulance is there and they will take care of it; they know what they're doing.

'Mounted kerb'

"It caused a lot of panic; everyone was screaming when it happened, it wasn't the best of experiences."

A North East Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We received our first 999 call at 9.15 this morning to report a car that had mounted the kerb.

"We have taken six people to hospital; they have gone to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle; three children and three adults."

Emergency services included six ambulances, two paramedic rapid response vehicles and the air ambulance.

Eyewitness account from a Dr Afsar

"I was at a car park when I heard screaming so I ran towards the community college just a couple of minutes from me.

"When I went over I saw that there was a very young teenager covered in blood; another very young teenager also looked injured.

"There was a middle-aged man outside the community college with facial injuries and blood all over his face.

"The police were already at the scene. I had seen them earlier as they were there watching the prayers.

"The police put the driver of the car in the back of the police van...

"When I spoke to people at the scene that had seen what happened they said that she was exiting a car park and suddenly accelerated into a crowd of people.

"I was with a few other doctors that came to help but the police and paramedics were very quick and did not need our help.

"The Mayor of Newcastle was also there earlier for Eid celebration