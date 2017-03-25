GENEVA: The United Nations’ human rights body decided on Friday to send an international fact-finding mission to Myanmar to investigate atrocities that the country’s army is said to have committed against Rohingya Muslims, intensifying pressure on the country’s leader Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, to curb the conduct of the powerful military.

The Geneva based 47-member Human Rights Council will send an independent, multinational team to investigate reports of indiscriminate killing, rape and destruction of property by security forces in Myanmar’s western state of Rakhine, “with a view to ensuring full accountability for perpetrators and justice for victims.”

Myanmar’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, U Htin Lynn, objected to the resolution, saying that it was “not acceptable and not in harmony with the situation on the ground,” and that Myanmar should be allowed to respond to the accusations. “We will do what needs to be done,” he said.

Mr. Htin Lynn did not say whether Myanmar would allow the fact-finding mission into Rakhine, the government has already restricted the access of journalists and aid workers.

The resolution poses a problem for Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi who leads Myanmar’s civilian government with little authority over the army. Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace laureate whose party won a majority in elections in 2015, has been criticized by rights activists for failing to speak out on the politically delicate issue of Rohingya Muslims, a long-persecuted minority in a country that is predominantly Buddhist.

Last month, the United Nations high commissioner for human rights, Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein, called for an international commission of inquiry into the violence in Rakhine.