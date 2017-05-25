NAIROBI:- Somali pirates have hijacked an Iranian fishing boat and taken it to a port in the north of the country, a watchdog group said Wednesday. The ocean-going dhow with a crew of up to 20 was seized by pirates off Qandala in the semi-autonomous Puntland region on Tuesday, said John Steed, regional manager for Oceans Beyond Piracy, a US-based non-profit group. Steed said the latest hijacking “is part of a trend” that has seen Somali piracy erupt again after lying dormant for years. There have been at least eight attacks in recent months and three successful hijackings.–AFP