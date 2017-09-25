SINGAPORE - A Singaporean member of the Islamic State (IS) group in Syria has appeared in a video challenging Britain’s Prince Harry to fight the jihadists, a monitoring group and authorities said Sunday. It is believed to be the first time that a fighter from the affluent city-state has featured prominently in one of IS’s videos.

In the English-language video released Saturday, a man identified as “Abu ‘Uqayl” from Singapore took issue with Prince Harry talking about a terror attack in London while on a visit to Singapore in June. “Why don’t you come here and fight us if you’re man enough, so that we can send you and your Apaches to hellfire, biidhnillah (Allah permitting)?” he said in the video which was circulated by the SITE Intelligence Group.

Prince Harry formerly served in the British army and flew Apache attack helicopters in Afghanistan. The royal’s visit to the city-state in June was overshadowed by an IS-claimed terror attack in London.