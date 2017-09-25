LONDON - A suspected acid attack in east London injured six people, police said Sunday adding that they had arrested a 15-year-old male. Police were called late Saturday to the Stratford Centre near London's Olympic Stadium after a noxious substance was sprayed during an argument between two groups of males.

They said the incident was not terror related. There were 431 acid attacks in London last year, 398 of which were carried out in Stratford's borough of Newham. Police said "the injuries sustained were not "life-threatening or life-changing".

"We are working with the Home Office to explore possible restrictions around the sale of corrosive substances in conjunction with retailers and manufacturers." Witnesses told the Press Association that an argument had broken out shortly beforehand. Burger King employee Hossen, 28, said a local homeless man came into the fast food outlet "to wash acid off his face".