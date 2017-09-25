WASHINGTON - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif branded Washington “unreliable” Sunday in response to threats over the future of a nuclear deal with Iran.

“What the United States is doing, in addition to being unpredictable — which might sometimes work — is proving that it is unreliable,” Zarif told CNN.

Zarif brushed off the latest threatening tweet of Trump, saying Washington cannot act alone to end the agreement.

“This is not a bilateral agreement,” he told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria. “It’s not even a multilateral treaty. It’s a Security Council agreement and the United States is a member of the Security Council.”

The foreign minister added that Donald Trump’s certification of whether Iran is abiding by the deal — due mid-October — is an “internal procedure” that in itself does not endanger the agreement.