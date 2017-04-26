The government of Uttar Pradesh Wednesday cancelled 15 public holidays, including Eid Milad-un-Nabi and Jummat-ul-Wida, in a bid to revive shrinking academic session.

A meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath decided today students in schools and colleges would now have academic sessions on these days, reported Hindustan Times.

“The cabinet has cancelled 15 public holidays marking the anniversaries of great personalities. Students will now be taught on these days about these figures through various programmes,” the newspaper quoted Minister Shrikant Sharma as saying.

“There should be no holidays in schools on birth anniversaries of great personalities. Instead, a special two- hour programme should be held to teach students about them. The 220-day academic session has been reduced to only 120 days due to such holidays and if this tradition continues, there will be no day left for teaching in schools,” he added.

Sharma said the revised list of holidays will soon be made available.