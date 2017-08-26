CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas: Hurricane Harvey slammed into the Texas coast on Friday as a Category 4 storm with winds of up to 130 miles (209 km) per hour, the most powerful storm in over a decade to hit the mainland United States.

The hurricane made landfall northeast of Corpus Christi around 10 p.m. CDT (0300 GMT), bringing with it a sea surge of up to 13 feet and over 3 feet (90 cm) of rain as it lingers along the Texas coast and parts of Louisiana for days.

It was the first Category 4 hurricane to wallop the United States since Charley in 2004 and the first to hit Texas since Carla in 1961.

The storm was currently about 30 miles (45 km) from Corpus Christi, a city of 320,000, and knocked out power to some homes in that city and nearby towns.

While thousands fled the expected devastating flooding and destruction, many residents defied mandatory evacuation orders and stocked up on food, fuel and sandbags.

“We’re suggesting if people are going to stay here, mark their arm with a Sharpie pen with their name and Social Security number,” Rockport Mayor Pro Tem Patrick Rios told reporters Friday, according to media reports. “We hate to talk about things like that. It’s not something we like to do but it’s the reality. People don’t listen.”

As many as 5.8 million people were believed to be in the storm’s path, as well as the heart of America’s oil refining operations. The storm’s impact on refineries has already pushed up gasoline prices.

As a Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale, Harvey could uproot trees, destroy homes and disrupt utilities for days. It is the first major hurricane, of Category 3 or more, to hit the mainland United States since Hurricane Wilma struck Florida in 2005.

Donald Trump, facing the first large-scale natural disaster of his presidency, said on Twitter he signed a disaster proclamation which “unleashes the full force of government help” shortly before Harvey made landfall.