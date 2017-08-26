SRINIGAR: Government forces in Indian-occupied Kashmir were battling freedom fighter Saturday after they stormed a police facility in a pre-dawn attack and killed one officer and wounded three paramilitary troops, police said.

The rebels detonated grenades and fired automatic assault rifles to gain entry to the district police headquarters in southern Pulwama district which also houses families of some officers, director general of police S P Vaid said.

Black Day observed in Kashmir as India marks 71st Independence Day

“One policeman was killed in the attack, and three CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) soldiers were injured,” Vaid told AFP.

“We are evacuating the families from there,” he said.

It was not clear how many freedom fighters were inside the compound.

Government forces have stepped up counterinsurgency operations since the start of the year and have killed at least 136 rebels, including most of the top commanders of rebel groups operating in the the disputed territory.

Kashmir has been divided between Indian and Pakistan since the end of British colonial rule in 1947. Both claim the territory in full.

Rebel groups have for decades fought the more than 500,000 Indian soldiers deployed in the restive territory, demanding independence or a merger with Pakistan.

Tens of thousands, mostly civilians, have died in the fighting.