NEW DELHI: As part of intention to become a super power through its long range nuclear detterence, India test-fired its indigenously-developed intercontinental surface-to-surface nuclear capable ballistic missile ‘Agni-5’ from the Wheeler Island off Odisha coast on Monday.

With a range of more than 5,000 km, the Agni-5 is capable of carrying a nuclear warhead of more than one tonne. Indian President Pranab Mukherjee said the test will enhance the country’s strategic and deterrence capabilities.

The three-stage solid propellant missile was test-fired from a mobile launcher. This will be the fourth developmental and second canisterised trial of the long range missile.

According to Indian media,the latest missile has some new technologies incorporated with it in terms of navigation and guidance, warhead and engine.