WASHINGTON - A staunch and unapologetic supporter of Israel in US Congress has threatened to introduce a measure in Congress to pull US funding for the United Nations until the Security Council repeals a resolution it passed condemning Israeli settlement construction as illegal.

"It's that important to me," Senator Lindsey Graham, a member of the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee, told CNN on Saturday. "This is a road we haven't gone down before. If you can't show the American people that international organisations can be more responsible, there is going to be a break. And I am going to lead that break." "I will do everything in my power, working with the new administration and Congress, to leave no doubt about where America stands when it comes to the peace process and where we stand with the only true democracy in the Middle East, Israel."

the South Carolina Republican added.

Graham said he had been planning to work with the UN to create a Marshall Plan to support countries in conflicts, but added he will not do so unless the council cancels the anti-Israeli resolution. "I am a huge supporter of foreign aid and the UN," he said. "I want to do more, not less. But I can't support funding a body that singles out the only democracy in the Middle East who shares our values." The senator said that the effort to defund the UN is a new approach.

Senator Ted Cruz, another staunch ally of Israel in Congress, also put the UN on notice on Saturday evening, issuing a strongly-worded statement in response to Friday’s vote. The Texas Republican said he had spoken with Netanyahu to "assure him of strong support in Congress." "No US $ for UN until reversed," he said in a tweet.