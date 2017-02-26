ANKARA - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim urged Turks to say "yes" to boosting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's powers on Saturday, saying it would strengthen Turkey at the ruling party's first pro-referendum rally. The event in Ankara sports arena was held ahead of the April 16 referendum when the Turkish public will vote on whether to approve constitutional changes creating an executive presidency. "For a strong Turkey, lasting stability, our choice is 'yes'.