NEW YORK - Human Rights Watch has denounced Israeli government for denying work permit for its investigator on the ground that the New York-based international watchdog was engaging in “Palestinian propaganda."

In its February 20, 2017 letter denying a work permit for Omar Shakir, HRW's Israel and Palestine director, the Israeli Interior Ministry cited an opinion received from the Foreign Ministry that Human Rights Watch’s “public activities and reports have engaged in politics in the service of Palestinian propaganda, while falsely raising the banner of ‘human rights.’” The denial comes as the authorities seek to limit the space for local and international human rights groups to operate in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, HRW said. “This decision and the spurious rationale should worry anyone concerned about Israel’s commitment to basic democratic values,” Iain Levine, deputy executive director of programme at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement on Friday.

“It is disappointing that the Israeli government seems unable or unwilling to distinguish between justified criticisms of its actions and hostile political propaganda.”

Human Rights Watch said the decision was particularly surprising given that the organization regularly meets and corresponds with Israeli government officials, including representatives of the military, the police, and the Foreign Ministry. Last year, the Foreign Ministry asked Human Rights Watch to intervene in a case involving Israeli victims of human rights abuses."The decision marks an ominous turn after nearly three decades during which Human Rights Watch staff have had regular access without impediments to Israel and the West Bank. Israel, though, has refused Human Rights Watch access to Gaza since 2010, except for one visit in 2016", it said.

Human Rights Watch said it is an independent, international, nongovernmental organization that promotes respect for human rights and international law, pointing out that it shared in the Nobel Peace Prize as a founding member of the International Campaign to Ban Landmines in 1997.

“The Israeli government is hardly the only one to disagree with our well-researched findings, but efforts to stifle the messenger signal that it has no appetite for serious scrutiny of its human rights record,” Levine said. “We hope the Israeli authorities will reverse this decision and allow both international and domestic human rights groups to work freely.”