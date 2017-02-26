After failing to establish any charges in connection with last September’s Uri attack, Indian National Investigation Agency has decided to file a closure report on the case of two young men arrested from Azad Kashmir, reported Waqt News.

Faisal Hussain Awan and Ahsan Khursheed had been arrested for allegedly providing help to the attackers of Uri camp.

“No substantial evidence has been gained regarding their role in Uri attack,” Indian officials stated.

NIA to file a closure report in the case relating to guides of #UriTerrorAttack as it found no evidence against them: NIA sources





Both will be handed over to Pakistan government as ‘goodwill gesture’ between Islamabad and New Delhi in response of Indian soldier Chandu Chavan’s return.

Indian Ministry of External Affairs will, however, decide the modalities of their return to Pakistan.

Earlier, Indian Army had claimed that both have accepted providing assistance to militants who attacked Uri camp.

The Indian Army camp in Uri Sector of Baramulla was attacked by militants on September 18, 2016. At least 19 Indian soldiers were killed in the attack.