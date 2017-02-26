New Delhi: A 20-year-old student of a DU college was allegedly gang-raped by five people, including three of her friends, in Faridabad. Later, she filed a complaint at the Lajpat Nagar police station, following which the accused were arrested on Friday.

The survivor told cops that on February 3, she had attended an annual function at her college in south Delhi. Then, one of the accused had proposed to throw a party at his house in Faridabad. The woman drove with him and another friend to Faridabad. One the way, they were joined by three others. She alleged one of them had spiked her drink during the party after which she had fallen unconscious.

The youths then carried her to a room and took turns to rape her. When she tried to resist them, they thrashed her. The survivor recalled that one of the youths had recorded a video as well. They threatened to harm her if she revealed that matter to anyone and allowed her to leave the place. "The youths had also forced her to drink alcohol after this," said a police officer.

The survivor said that one of youths, who had joined the group later, offered to drop her at her house in Noida. He then drove her to a desolate spot and raped her inside the car. He too threatened to release the video online.

The woman said she did not reveal her ordeal to her parents and in stead, approached the sexual harassment committee at the college. The committee asked her to report the matter to the cops, following which she filed the complaint with the Lajpat Nagar police station.

Cops then launched a hunt and found the five accused at their houses in Faridabad on Friday. Police said that they were looking for another youth, who too was involved in the conspiracy. A case under section 376-D was registered against them.

Cops have sent the mobile phones of the accused for a technical analysis to verify the woman's.

