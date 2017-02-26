WASHINGTON - A number of US media organisations have reacted angrily after the White House barred several news outlets from attending a press briefing on Friday, with some warning they would boycott the briefing.

The bar came hours after US President Donald Trump delivered another attack on the media, saying some news organisations were spreading "fake news" and were the "enemy of the people".

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the move was based on Trump’s displeasure with some media reports.

The US president has come under fire by news outlets for his controversial policies, particularly his executive orders and his advisers’ alleged contacts with Russia.

The New York Times, which was one of the news organisations excluded from the press briefing, said the move was a “petty decision” and “an unmistakable insult to democratic ideals."

“Some presidents may have longed to punish particular news organisations or reporters, but aides have generally found ways to protect their bosses from such self-defeating moves, fearing that such vindictiveness would just make their bosses look small,” the Times said.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper also condemned the White House over the exclusion. “It's not acceptable, in fact it's petulant,” he fumed. “And indicative of a lack of basic understanding of how an adult White House functions.”

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), which was also barred, also criticised the move, asking the White House to clarify its exclusion.

Friday's briefing had been scheduled as an on-camera event in the briefing room but was changed to an informal off-camera event.

CNN, the BBC, The New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, the Guardian, Buzzfeed, the Daily Mail and Politico were among those excluded. However, The Associated Press, USA Today and Time magazine refused to attend as a protest against the move.

The White House Correspondents Association protested the decision, saying it would discuss the matter with the administration.

National Press Club President Jeffrey Ballou said the "deeply disturbing" move "harkens back to the darkest chapters of US history and reeks of undemocratic, un-American and unconstitutional censorship." During a speech Friday at the Conservative Political Action Conference outside Washington, Trump renewed his harsh criticism of the media, describing the press as "fake news". "They (media) are the enemy of the people, because they have no sources. They just make 'em up when there are none," he said.

Meanwhile, in a shocking development, the son of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali was detained for hours by US immigration officials earlier this month at a Florida airport, according to media reports on Saturday.

Muhammad Ali Jr, 44, and his mother, Khalilah Camacho-Ali, the first wife of Muhammad Ali, were arriving at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Feb 7 when they were pulled aside while going through customs because of their Muslim names, according to family friend and lawyer Chris Mancini. They were returning from speaking at a Black History Month event in Montego Bay, Jamaica. Immigration officials let Mrs Camacho-Ali go after she showed them a photo of herself with her ex-husband, but her son did not have such a photo and wasn't as lucky. Mancini said officials held and questioned Ali Jr for nearly two hours, repeatedly asking him, "Where did you get your name from?" and "Are you Muslim?"

When Ali Jr responded that yes, he is a Muslim, the officers kept questioning him about his religion and where he was born. Muhammad Ali Jr was born in Philadelphia in 1972 and holds a US passport.

Reached for comment via email Friday, a spokesman for US Customs and Border Protection wrote to USA Today, "Due to the restrictions of the Privacy Act, US Customs and Border Protection cannot discuss individual travellers; however, all international travellers arriving in the US are subject to CBP inspection."

The line of questioning is indicative of profiling and designed to produce answers that corroborate what officials want to hear, lawyer Mancini said. Neither Camacho-Ali nor Ali Jr have ever been subjected to detainment before.

