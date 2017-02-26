BEIRUT - UN efforts to launch a new round of Syria peace talks sputtered Saturday as suicide attacks killed dozens of people, with the death toll from two days of violence nearing 100 and the Damascus regime vowing retaliation.

The blasts targeting two security service bases in Homs, Syria's third city, killed a top intelligence chief and close confidant of President Bashar al-Assad, and were claimed by former Al-Qaeda affiliate Fateh al-Sham Front.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said in all 42 people were killed, but the provincial governor put the figure at 30 dead. Bashar al-Jaafari, the regime's envoy to the talks in Geneva, said Syria would retaliate following the deadly assault.

"The terrorist attacks that targeted Homs today were a clear message from the sponsors of terrorism to Geneva," he said. "This message has been received... and we won't allow for it to pass without retaliation."

The top US military commander for the Middle East made a secret trip to northern Syria Friday to meet a US-backed alliance fighting the Islamic State group, the alliance's spokesman said.

General Joseph Votel, who heads US Central Command (Centcom), met with leaders from the Syrian Democratic Forces in the first such trip under the new US administration.

SDF spokesman Talal Sello told AFP that Votel "discussed the increase of coordination and support (to the SDF) in the era of Donald Trump". "There were promises of heavy weapons in future stages," Sello said.

United Nations envoy Staffan de Mistura said Saturday's suicide attacks were designed to "spoil" the peace talks.

The Homs attacks came a day after 77 people, mostly civilians, were killed in a suicide bombing claimed by the Islamic State group in Al-Bab, said the Observatory. The militants were ousted from the northern town this week by Turkish-backed rebels. In Geneva, Syrian government and opposition negotiators were to continue meetings with de Mistura through the weekend despite little hope for a breakthrough.

After meeting de Mistura Friday, the Syrian regime envoy Jaafari said he would study a UN paper on the "format" of the talks, but gave no indication that the negotiations had any momentum.

The main opposition High Negotiations Committee (HNC) described its meeting with de Mistura as "positive", without elaborating on a possible path forward. During three previous rounds of talks in Geneva last year, the rivals never sat down at the same table, instead leaving de Mistura to shuttle between them.

The HNC has said it wants to meet the government face-to-face this time. At the end of Friday's negotiations, de Mistura's acting chief of staff Michael Contet signalled there was no immediate prospect of direct talks.

Saturday's Homs attack saw bombers targeting the headquarters of state security and military intelligence in a spectacular assault that killed General Hassan Daabul, a top military intelligence official. "There were at least six attackers and several of them blew themselves up near the headquarters of state security and military intelligence," Observatory director Rami Abdel Rahman said.

Fateh al-Sham Front said just five militants took part in the assault, the latest atrocity in a six-year war which has killed more than 310,000 people. Security forces locked down the city centre after the bombings.

Homs has been under near full government control since May 2014 when rebels withdrew from the centre under a UN-brokered truce deal. But it has seen repeated bombings since, including twin attacks last year that killed 64.

The Observatory said that regime air strikes on Saturday also killed 13 civilians across the country, including three in the last rebel enclave of Homs, the Waer neighbourhood. Six other civilians were killed in regime air raids on the besieged rebel-held town of Douma in Damascus province, and four in Khan Sheikhun, a town controlled by rebel and militants in Idlib province.

Like its militant rival IS, Fateh al-Sham is not party to a ceasefire between government forces and rebel groups taking part in the Geneva talks.

Despite renouncing links with Al-Qaeda last year, it remains blacklisted as a "terrorist" group by the United Nations and Western governments.

Syria's opposition is in a much weaker position compared to the last round of UN-brokered talks in April 2016, notably after losing their stronghold in eastern Aleppo.

Despite the setbacks on the ground, the HNC still insists that Assad leave power. Damascus says the president's future is not up for discussion.

For the UN, the talks are about "political transition", a term contained in Security Council resolution 2254 that provides the framework for the peace process.

"Transition means transferring the authorities to a transitional governance body," opposition negotiator Basma Kodmani said Friday, specifying that in this body "there is no role for Bashar al-Assad".

De Mistura has admitted he was "not expecting miracles", but hoped this round could help build some momentum towards an eventual deal. Rescue workers from Syria's White Helmets group - the subject of an Oscar-nominated documentary - said they will not attend this weekend's Academy Awards due to intensified regime bombing.