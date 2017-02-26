WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump’s newly appointed national security adviser has told his staff that using the term "radical Islamic terrorism" was counterproductive, rejecting a key ideological view of other senior Trump advisers, The New York Times reported Saturday.

The adviser, Lt Gen HR McMaster, told the staff of the National Security Council on Thursday, in his first “all hands” staff meeting, that "Muslims who commit terrorist acts are perverting their religion," The Times reported. He added that terrorists are fundamentally "un-Islamic."That is a repudiation of the language regularly used by both President Trump and General McMaster’s predecessor, Michael Flynn, who resigned last week after admitting that he had misled Vice President Mike Pence and other officials about a phone call with a Russian diplomat before Trump's inauguration, the newspaper pointed out.

"It is also a sign that General McMaster, a veteran of the Iraq war known for his sense of history and independent streak, might move the council away from the ideologically charged views of Mr. Flynn, who was also a three-star Army general before retiring," the Times said.

President Trump repeatedly slammed President Barack Obama and Democratic rival Hillary Clinton for avoiding explicitly saying "radical Islamic terrorism."