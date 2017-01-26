Former Secretary of State Madeline Albright says she is ready to register as Muslim in a show of solidarity.

Albright tweeted Wednesday: “I was raised Catholic, became Episcopalian and found out later my family was Jewish. I stand ready to register as Muslim in #solidarity.”

Albright also tweeted that “America must remain open to people of all faiths and backgrounds.”

President Donald Trump during his campaign proposed a temporary ban on foreign Muslims entering the United States and at one point suggested requiring Muslims already in the country to register.

While those proposals evolved, Trump never explicitly took a Muslim ban off the table. Albright served under President Bill Clinton. She didn't say where or how she would register as a Muslim.