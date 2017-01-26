MEXICO CITY: Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto says he will not attend a planned January 31 meeting with President Donald J. Trump, hours after Trump tweeted the meeting should be canceled if Mexico won't pay for a border wall.
of jobs and companies lost. If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017
Pena Nieto's message on Twitter ended days of uncertainty about what he would do.