MEXICO CITY: Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto says he will not attend a planned January 31 meeting with President Donald J. Trump, hours after Trump tweeted the meeting should be canceled if Mexico won't pay for a border wall.

of jobs and companies lost. If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017





Pena Nieto's message on Twitter ended days of uncertainty about what he would do.