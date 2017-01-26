KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait Wednesday hanged seven people including a member of the ruling family and a woman who burned dozens of people to death at a wedding party, the authorities said. The three women and four men are the first to be executed in the oil-rich Gulf state since mid-2013.

They included two Kuwaitis, two Egyptians and one each from Bangladesh, the Philippines and Ethiopia, a statement by the public prosecution office said. Sheikh Faisal Abdullah Al-Sabah, the first royal to be executed in the emirate, was convicted of shooting and killing his nephew, another member of the ruling family, in 2010 over a dispute.

Nusra al-Enezi, the other Kuwaiti, set fire to a tent in 2009 during a wedding party in an apparent act of revenge against her husband for taking a second wife. Many of the 57 people killed were women and children. Enezi, who was 23 years old at the time, threw petrol on the tent, where people were celebrating inside, and burned it down in one of the most devastating crimes in the history of Kuwait.

The Filipina and Ethiopian women were domestic helpers convicted of murdering members of their employers’ families in two unrelated crimes. Philippines presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella said the presidential palace was saddened by the execution of Jakatia Pawa.

Abella said the Philippine government had done everything it could to save Pawa, including legal assistance to ensure that her rights were respected and all legal procedures were followed. Manila “exerted all efforts to preserve her life, including diplomatic means and appeals for compassion. Execution, however, could no longer be forestalled under Kuwaiti laws... We pray for her and her bereaved family,” he added. The two Egyptians were also convicted of premeditated murder while the Bangladeshi was convicted of abduction and rape. Kuwait resumed executions in 2013 after a moratorium of six years.

Royal’s jail term upheld

for insulting emir

A Kuwaiti appeals court Wednesday upheld a three-year prison sentence for a member of the ruling family on charges of insulting the emir and other royals in the Gulf state. Sheikh Abdullah Salem Al-Sabah, grandson of the emir’s late half-brother, was handed the jail term in September. Both he and the public prosecution appealed.

The charges related to video messages he posted on social media in early 2015 in which he strongly criticised the functioning of the government. Members of the Al-Sabah ruling family hold top cabinet posts in Kuwait. Any criticism of Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah can result in charges of insulting the ruler.

Dozens of opposition activists have been jailed for the offence in recent years. Sheikh Abdullah had previously been questioned and detained in similar cases.