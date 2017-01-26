WASHINGTON : Trump says he has resigned from positions in hundreds of business entities, according to a document provided to CNN by the Trump Organization.

The text of the 19-page letter reads: "I, Donald J. Trump, hereby resign from each and every office and position I hold" in more than 400 entities listed on the following pages. The letter is signed by Trump and dated January 19, the day before he was sworn in.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters that Trump's two adult sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, are "fully in charge of the company."

At a press conference January 11, Trump pledged to transfer his business holdings to a trust run by the sons. He refused to sell his ownership stake, a step that many ethics lawyers say is critical to avoid conflicts of interest.

Alan Garten, a lawyer for the Trump Organization, told CNN on Monday that the trust has been set up. In addition, he said that the organization has appointed an ethics adviser and a chief compliance officer, fulfilling two other promises from Trump's pre-inauguration press conference. Garten did not release their names but said more information would come later this week.

A lawyer for Trump, Sheri Dillon, said on January 11 that the chief compliance officer would ensure that the Trump businesses do not take "any actions that could be perceived as exploiting the office of the presidency. She said the ethics adviser would analyze Trump Organization deals for potential conflicts of interest.