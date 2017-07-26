The judicial remand of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik was extended till August 5, 2017 by authorities in Indian occupied Kashmir, the Kashmir Media Service (KMS) reported.

Malik was arrested along with many others on Friday. He was sent to Srinagar central jail on a judicial remand till July 25, 2017 along with Mushtaq Ajmal and Ghulam Muhammad Dar.

In a message sent from jail, the JKLF chairman said the police and civil administration’s unholy nexus is creating mayhem in Kashmir and the way the civil administration is working on the orders of police is disgusting and shameful. He said that on July 21, he along with two others were arrested from Srinagar and sent to jail without being presented before any court.

The JKLF chairman said he feels honoured to share miseries with thousands of innocent young and old Kashmiris incarcerated in jails and police stations.

The Kashmiri leader stressed the importance of exposing illegal modus-operandi employed by so-called rulers, the police and civil administration in the name of ‘law and order, peace and democracy.’