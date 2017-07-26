MARSEILLE: A new fire broke out in Southern France, as a result of which 10000 people had to be evacuated.

This incident happened just a day after France had asked for the assistance of Europe to combat the flames already present in the tinder dry south..

A fire service official of the blaze near Bormes-les-Mimosas says that the population of the area multiplies in the summer as people come to spend their vacations to these exotic locations, and at least 10000 people had to be evacuated as the fire spread.

Over 4000 firefighters and troops accompanied by 19 water bombers were assembled, ready to extinguish the flames, yesterday.

Amidst this operation, authorities report that 12 firefighters have been injured and 15 police officers are adversely affected due to smoke inhalation, since the fire started on Monday.

By Tuesday the fire had engulfed 4000 hectares of land with the affected areas including the area around the Mediterranean coast as well as the island of Corsica.

But one union official denounced what he said was a lack of spare parts preventing all the aircraft required from being put into action..

With the task becoming increasingly difficult the government made a request to the European Union to send two extra fire-fighting planes—a requested that was immediately brought into affect by Italy claims the EU.

France will provide six more firefighting planes says Interior Minister Gerard Collomb.

The resort La Croix-Valmer near Saint-Tropez has been secured and 200 people have been relocated from the area, however, the fire has already engulfed 400 hectares of coastal forest- a home to many civilians.

La Croix-Valmer´s deputy mayor Rene Carandante called it a disaster area.

About 80 kilometer inland and 300 hectares of pines and oaks were charred near the village of Saint-Maximin-la-Sainte-Baume.

Damage assessment is also being made in the French island of Corsica.

The disaster was, however, combated but not without causing extensive damage to 1800 hectares of forest.

Regional authorities report that a house, three vehicles and a warehouse was destroyed in Carros.

Mayor Charles Scibetta, while speaking to France Info radio described the scene and spoke of how lucky the inhabitants were to escape with their lives.

The head of the fire service in south-east France, Colonel Gregory Allione spoke with France Info and stated “All of France is mobilized."