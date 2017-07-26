CARACAS - Venezuelan intelligence officials on Tuesday arrested two judges the opposition-run parliament had appointed to the supreme court, highlighting a fight between President Nicolas Maduro’s government and a nascent “parallel” state in the making. The detention of judges Jesus Rojas Torres and Zuleima Gonzalez happened in the eastern state of Anzoategui, the National Assembly said on Twitter. Their arrests brought to three the number of opposition-named judges being held, following the arrest on Saturday of another, Angel Zerpa.