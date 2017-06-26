A Swedish citizen held hostage by al Qaeda militants for nearly six years has been released, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Johan Gustafsson, 42, was kidnapped in November 2011 in Timbuktu, during a motor cycle trip in Mali, along with two people from South Africa and the Netherlands.

The kidnappers has earlier demanded 5 million dollars for his release, a demand rejected by the Swedish government, according to Swedish Radio, without citing a source.

The Foreign Ministry declined to comment on the question of a ransom.

"It is with great joy I can say that Johan Gustafsson has been released and will be able to return to Sweden," Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom said in a statement.

Wallstrom said "considerable efforts" were made by the Foreign Ministry, together with the police and other Swedish and foreign authorities, in order to secure Gustafsson's release.