SRINAGAR: In Indian Held Kashmir, during their intensified crackdowns Indian police and paramilitary forces arrested hundreds of youth ahead of parliamentary election drama scheduled to be held in Srinagar and Islamabad districts on 9th and 12th April 2017 in the territory.

Police arrested at least 135 youth in Pulwama district alone in the past two weeks. Around 115 of them were lodged in Pulwama Police district, KMS reported. These youth were picked up from Karimabad, Kakpora, Lelhar, Tahab, Naira, Mitrigam, Muran, Kongan, Ruhmu and Goosu areas of the district. Locals told media that in Mitrigam village police raided several houses and arrested at least a dozen youth. In Awantipora, youth were arrested for carrying election boycott posters.

Police rounded up scores of youth in Soura, Nowhata, Gojwara, Rainwari, Anchar, Rajouri Kadal and other areas of Srinagar as well. “Usually policemen knock at our doors during dead of the night. They barge into the houses and take the young boys along,” said a resident of Soura area.” Many youth whose names are registered with police stations during the 2008, 2010 and 2016 uprisings have become soft targets and they are being detained without any rhyme or reason. “Many youth who were arrested during 2016 uprising are being regularly summoned by police for questioning and verification,” they added. “Last night police raided many residential houses in the old city. Nocturnal raids and arrests have returned to haunt us. It seems nineties era has returned,” locals said.

In Shopian district, at least 20 youth were rounded up, so far. These people have been arrested from Imam Sahib, Harmain and Memandar areas,” the locals added.

In Kulgam district, locals said, many youth were rounded up in Chawalgam village after PDP workers convention was pelted with stones at Dakbanglow-Kulgam. “Police have booked our kin on frivolous grounds and are now delaying their release,” the families said.