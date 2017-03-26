LONDON: Tens of thousands of pro-EU protesters took to London’s streets on Saturday, in defiance of the terror threat, to mark the bloc’s 60th anniversary just days before Brexit begins.

Organisers said around 80,000 people had joined the march calling for Britain to stay in the European Union, even as Prime Minister Theresa May prepares to start the withdrawal process on Wednesday.

A sea of blue EU flags stretched down Piccadilly and past Trafalgar Square, interspersed by signs saying “I am European” and “I’m 15 — I want my future back!” The crowd fell silent as it filed into Parliament Square, the scene of terror this week when a homegrown killer drove a car through crowds of people before crashing into parliament and stabbing a policeman.

“Terrorism won’t divide us — Brexit will,” said one banner held aloft, while another said: “Stop sleepwalking, stop this madness.”