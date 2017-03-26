WASHINGTON - Pakistan wants to develop close relations with the Trump administration as its ties to the United States remain “one of critical importance”, the top Pakistani diplomat in Washington has said.

In his first interaction with US print and electronic media, Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry said Washington-Islamabad ties, spanning over seven decades, had its highs and lows but these were marked with longstanding partnership in various fields.

He was asked what he was saying in his cables to Islamabad about President Donald Trump and his administration. “I’ll be very candid about it. What I tell them is: the United States is an important country. And it is an important relationship. The administration is one part of it. There’s Congress. There are think tanks. We want to deal with all of them,” Chaudhry said with a smile.

He said it was important that Pakistan develop close ties with the new administration — because of the two countries’ shared goal of defeating Islamic State terrorists and because of Pakistan’s strategic role as “abridge” between the United States and China.

Efforts by Pakistan to forge closer diplomatic ties with China and Russia do not represent “a zero-sum game” with Washington, the Pakistani envoy said.

He said that the successful campaign against terrorism has reduced the terrorism-related incidents significantly and has salutary effect on the country’s economy. These successes have paved the way for the economic turnaround in Pakistan as all the economic indicators have been showing upward trends.

Referring to the role of Pakistani American community, the ambassador said that there are more than a million Pakistanis who are serving as a constructive bridge between the Pakistan and the US. At present, Pakistan and the USA have multifaceted relationship as both the countries are working together under the umbrella of Six Working Groups in various fields including Education, Counter terrorism, Defence, Energy etc.

Commenting on the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the ambassador underscored that it would not only benefit Pakistan but the entire region will be affected positively. Pakistan’s historic relations with China should not be seen as a zero-sum game for any country.

While responding to a question on Afghanistan, Ambassador Chaudhry remarked that there was no military solution to the situation in Afghanistan. The only way out was to have an ‘Afghan-led and Afghan- owned’ political solution to restore peace and stability in Afghanistan. Pakistan’s relations with Afghanistan are of crucial importance. The instability in Afghanistan had a spillover effect in the entire region, including Pakistan as an immediate neighbour.

In his concluding remarks, Chaudhry reiterated that Pakistan wants good neighbourly relations with India. Every time the dialogue process was halted, it eventually helped the terrorists and militants to have their way. It was imperative that Pakistan and India should engage in a meaningful dialogue and play a positive role for peace and stability of the region, he stressed.

AMBASSADOR HOSTS RECEPTION

ON PAKISTAN DAY

Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry hosted a reception at the Embassy of Pakistan on the auspicious occasion of Pakistan Day, said a press release.

The event had the added significance as this year marks the 70th anniversary of Pakistan. Ambassador Thomas A. Shannon, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Indiana Congressman Andre D. Carson also graced the occasion.

This was the first public event of Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry. In his brief remarks, the Ambassador underscored the changing reality of a resurgent Pakistan. He informed that Pakistan is on its path of economic transformation after overcoming its multiple challenges including terrorism. He expressed his commitment to maintain close cooperation with the host government to further deepen and broaden the historical ties.

In a speech, Ambassador Shanon felicitated the ambassador on his assignment and assured him of his support.

While highlighting the long history of bilateral cooperation, he appreciated Ambassador Chaudhry’s resolve for creating a better environment and understanding to strengthen Pakistan-US relationship. He appreciated the resilience of Pakistani people who have surpassed all obstacles to progress and prosperity.

Congressman Carson commended Pakistani-Americans for their contribution to American prosperity and making ‘the US and the world a better place’. He reminded Americans that Pakistan - the country ‘founded by Muhammad Ali Jinnah’ - was a vibrant country of progressive people. He expressed resolve to continue his work with Pakistani Diaspora for mutual interest.

On the occasion, the Ambassador introduced to the audience a group of Pakistani-American athletes led by Agha Hasnain Qizilbash who had the unique honor of running in all 50 states of the US and on all continents including Antarctica. Ambassdor Chaudhry described them as ‘the true Ambassadors of Pakistan’ who left an imprint of Pakistan-US friendship on all American states.

The event was attended by more than 500 people from the cross-section of American society including Pakistani-Americans. The guests appreciated the traditional Pakistani cuisines and the documentaries about Pakistan.