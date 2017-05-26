ATHENS - Greek former prime minister Lucas Papademos was hurt Thursday when an explosive device went off inside his car in Athens, in the first terror attack targeting a former leader in decades.

The 69-year-old, who headed an interim coalition government at the height of Greece’s fiscal crisis, was reportedly wounded as he read his post in the back of a black Mercedes. He was taken to hospital with abdominal and leg injuries and also had trouble breathing, but was expected to survive, reports said.

Papademos’ coalition in 2012 negotiated a massive write-down of the country’s privately-held debt. “Mr Papademos and his guards are in a stable condition and are communicating (with doctors),” government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos told reporters outside the hospital. “The police will take all necessary steps to shed light on this case,” he said.

The blast happened on a busy Athens highway, an AFP reporter who went to the scene said. It left no visible marks on the exterior, but reports said the damage inside was extensive. “We are shocked. I wish to condemn this heinous act,” media minister Nikos Pappas told state TV ERT.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who is attending a NATO summit in Brussels, has been informed of the incident, Tzanakopoulos said.

Papademos, 69, a former Bank of Greece governor, was in an armoured car provided by the bank, which contained the blast and likely aggravated his injuries, ERT said.

He served as prime minister from November 2011 to May 2012 after the resignation of George Papandreou’s socialist government, steering a batch of tough austerity measures through parliament before stepping down for elections to be held.

An economist by training, Papademos was Bank of Greece governor from 1994 to 2002, and European Central Bank governor vice president from 2002 to 2010. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast.

In March, Greek anarchist group Conspiracy of Fire Nuclei mailed a letter bomb that injured a secretary at the International Monetary Fund in Paris.

The Conspiracy of Fire Nuclei had earlier claimed responsibility for an explosive device, also sent from Greece, that was discovered by the police at the offices of German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble.

To make it more likely that the letter bombs would be opened, the attackers used the names of Greek politicians as alleged senders.

The group, which is considered a terror organisation by Washington, sent letter bombs to foreign embassies in Greece and to European leaders in 2010.

In contrast to other groups who have used industrial explosives and assault weaponry, Conspiracy tends to use common materials in their attacks such as gas cannisters, gunpowder extracted from firecrackers, and pressure cookers.

The organisation denounces capitalism, consumerism, police repression and worker exploitation.

Police say the name “Conspiracy of Fire Nuclei” has been used as cover by urban militants carrying out minor arson attacks against car dealerships and police vehicles since the middle of the last decade. But their activities escalated from early 2008 onwards.

In 2011, several of its members, many of whom were very young, were convicted of “participating in a criminal organisation” and given long sentences in prison.

But three years later the group announced its return and has since committed sporadic attacks.