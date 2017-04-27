Five Indian Army soldier including two officers killed and five injured in a militant attack on Kupwara military base in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) today, reported Waqt News.

Meanwhile in cross firing two militans were also killed.

According to reports of Indian media, the militants attacked army base in early hours of Wednesday. The guns and grenades were used during the attack, said an Indian military officer.

One of the killed army officer is identified as Captain Ayush, reported Indian media.

A combing operation is underway in the base and surrounding area as Indian army believes that two militants are still inside the base.

Meanwhile Indian forces have arrested Dukhtran-e-Millat chairperson Asia Indirabi from her house.