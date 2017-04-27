India Thursday test fired its intermediate range, nuclear-capable Agni-III ballistic missile from an island off the coast of the eastern state of Odisha, sources said.

"The test firing from the Integrated Test Range of Abdul Kalam Island was part of a user trial of the 3,000-km range missile. It was carried out by the Strategic Forces Command with support from the state-owned Defence Research and Development Organisation," sources said.

During the test-firing, all the mission objectives were met by the 17-metre tall, home-made missile, the sources said, adding that various parameters and trajectory of Agni-III were tracked and monitored in real time by radars along the east coast.