A herd of wild boars mauled a group of ISIS militants in Iraq and killed 3 of them while the extremists hid in an ambush reported India Today.

According to the locals, the militants were hiding very close to Hamrin mountains near Kirkuk. The herd of wild boars not only killed 3 militants, they also injured 5 militants severely.

According to Sheikh Anwar al-Assi, a chief of the local Ubaid tribe and supervisor of anti-ISIS forces, the group was aiming to attack a band of local tribesmen who left for the nearby mountains after the town of Hawija was seized by the militants.

"It is likely their movement disturbed a herd of wild pigs, which inhabit the area as well as the nearby cornfields," he said.

The extremists executed 25 people who tried running away from Hawija and were planning to kill more but were killed by the boars.

Hawija is just 100 miles from Mosul, a city in Iraq which is on its way to liberation and is fighting a brutal battle against ISIS.

"We know that a massacre took place in Hawija district through our sources, this will not be ISIS's last massacre against citizens.", al-Assi told The Times.