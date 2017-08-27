LONDON: - Eight people died and four were injured early Saturday after a collision on an English motorway involving two lorries and a minibus, police said. The accident happened shortly before 3:15 am (0215 GMT) on the southbound carriageway of the M1 motorway near Newport Pagnell, northwest of London. All those killed and the four injured - one of them a child - were in the minibus, which is believed to have set off from the Nottingham area in the northeast of England. - AFP

Police arrested the drivers of both lorries. One driver, 31, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving when over the limit; the other driver, 53, on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.