KABUL : An Afghan military helicopter crashed into a building when it came in to land on Monday afternoon at Shendand airport in western Herat province, officials confirmed.

The helicopter pilot said on his Facebook page that a magnetic IED had been placed on the helicopter.

A senior Air Force official confirmed the accident but said technical problems led to the crash. He said the helicopter had been badly damaged but there had been no casualties.

This is the third Air Force helicopter to crash in two months in the country.