TEHRAN: Iran’s ex-president Mahmud Ahmadinejad, yesterday, published an open letter to Donald Trump, welcoming his criticism of the US political system but taking issue with his visa ban and attitude to women.

Ahmadinejad, who shocked the establishment with his sudden rise to power in 2005 is viewed by many Iranians as Trump's replica version of politician, due to hardline rhetoric and populist economic policies to win a powerful following among Iran’s lower classes.

The letter, published in English and Farsi on his website, appears to find a kindred spirit in Trump.

"Your Excellency (Trump) has truthfully described the US political system and electoral structure as corrupt and anti-public," he stated in the letter.

However, much of the letter is spent exhorting Trump to end interventions in the Middle East and ditch the "arrogance" of past US administrations.

"The presence and constructive effort of the elite and scientists of different nations, including the million-plus population of my Iranian compatriots has had a major role in the development of the US... the contemporary US belongs to all nations."

Ahmadinejad also adopts a stance on issue with Trump’s visa ban on seven Muslim-majority countries, including Iran.