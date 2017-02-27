KABUL: The Gulbuddin Hekmatyar-led Hizb-e-Islami group has criticized the Afghan government over the slow pace of the implementation of the peace accord, claiming that no real actions have been taken by the state to facilitate the return of group’s leader to the country.

Nothing has been done so far by the government to maintain security of Hekmatyar, the group’s spokesman Hashmat Arshad said.

Hizb-e-Islami accused the government of reluctance for not taking action to ensure the release of some key figures serving jail terms in Afghan prisons.

“No practical steps have been taken regarding security measures, nothing has been done so far,” said Arshad.

Following the removal of Hekmatyar’s name from the UN sanctions list, the Afghan government committed to take the necessary measures for the release of Hizb-e-Islami inmates from the jails in line with the peace accord the two sides signed.

“There are a few individuals whose cases have been processed by the commission. In the first step, high-profile figures of Hizb-e-Islami Jihad must be released,” added Hashmat Arshad.

The commission overseeing implementation of the peace accord between Hizb-e-Islami and the government has not reacted to the assertions. But a high peace council member has said that the delay in the implementation of peace accord was not concerning.

“Of course, some problems exist, but these are not on a scale that would further delay the agreement or bring new obstructions in the process,” said HPC spokesman Ismail Qasimyar.