KUALA LUMPUR: Kim Jong-Nam was dead within 20 minutes of being attacked and would have suffered a “very painful death” as his major organs shut down, Malaysia’s health minister said Sunday.

The estranged half-brother of the North Korean leader was killed with lethal nerve agent VX, police have revealed, after he was ambushed at Kuala Lumpur airport on February 13.

Two women can be seen shoving something into Kim’s face in leaked CCTV footage of the brazen assassination before he seeks help.

“He died in the ambulance. He fainted in the clinic,” Health Minister S. Subramaniam told reporters.

“From the time of the onset (of the attack) he died within 15 to 20 minutes.”

Autopsy results suggested the 45-year-old died from “very serious paralysis” due to a lethal nerve agent, Subramaniam said earlier Sunday.

Police are holding two women suspected of staging the attack as well as a North Korean man.

They want to speak to seven other North Koreans including a senior embassy official, but four of the suspects fled Malaysia on the day of the murder.

VX is so deadly it is listed by the UN as a weapon of mass destruction and overnight the scene of the killing in the budget terminal of Kuala Lumpur International Airport was swept by civil defence personnel in hazmat suits before being declared safe.

“VX only requires 10mg to be absorbed into the system to be lethal,” Subramaniam said.