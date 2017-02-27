Fayez Seraj, the Libyan Prime Minister of the U.N.-backed government in Tripoli is scheduled to arrive in Moscow within days, Russia's Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov.

The visit is seen as a step towards overcoming a deadlock in the country between the Tripoli government and Khalifa Haftar, a military commander who is supported by factions based in the east of the oil-rich country.

"I think (Seraj's) visit may be paid in the upcoming days," Interfax quoted Bogdanov as saying.

On February 19, Seraj told Reuters he hoped Moscow might act as an intermediary between him and Haftar.