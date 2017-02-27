KABUL: “Afghanistan is not a threat to any country, Afghanistan is an independent country and will remain so for hundreds of years to come,” President Ashraf Ghani said today.

He said this on the ceremony marking the National Day of Security Forces held at the Kabul military airport. Senior military officials, National Security Advisor, Haneef Atmar and other military officials attended the ceremony.

“Those who want to change Afghanistan into a battle field , will take their wishes to the grave with them,” Ghani said.

At the ceremony, Ghani expressed his appreciation for the efforts the security forces and said that “Mawlawi Salam, Taliban’s shadow governor for Kunduz and his fighters were eliminated in Kunduz because of you.”

“Terrorists do not have the ability to face Afghan security forces,” Ghani added.

General Sher Aziz Kamawal , commander of police in the 808 Spinzar zone, confirmed late Sunday that Malwai Salam and 11 other insurgents were killed by Afghan security forces in Khanabad district of northern Kunduz province.

“Qari Amin, Taliban’s shadow district governor for Dasht-e-Archi and Dr. Hussian, shadow district governor for Khanabad district were also among the dead,” he said.