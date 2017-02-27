KABUL: “Afghanistan is not a threat to any country, Afghanistan is an independent country and will remain so for hundreds of years to come,” President Ashraf Ghani said today.
He said this
“Those who want to change Afghanistan into a
At the ceremony, Ghani expressed his appreciation for the efforts the security forces and said that “Mawlawi Salam, Taliban’s shadow governor for Kunduz and his fighters were eliminated in Kunduz because of you.”
“Terrorists do not have the ability to face Afghan security forces,” Ghani added.
General Sher Aziz
“Qari Amin, Taliban’s shadow district governor for Dasht-e-Archi and Dr. Hussian, shadow district governor for Khanabad district were also among the dead,” he said.