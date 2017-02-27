Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan will travel to Russia in March to meet his Russian countrerpart Vladimir Putin aiming to further improve ties between the two countries, the Interfax news agency said on Monday citing diplomatic sources.

"We are confirming the visit on March 9-10," the report quoted sources from the Turkish embassy in Moscow.

Last month, Huseyin Dirioz, Turkey's ambassador to Russia, said the two leaders, who in 2016 repaired relations after a diplomatic spat and are working together to broker a peace deal in Syria, would discuss how to improve ties.