A clan of witches gathered outside Trump Tower to cast a ‘binding spell’ on US President Donald Trump on Friday.

The witches – both men and women – have pledged to cast the spell on Trump at every crescent night until the spell works.

“We will repeat on doing until malignant works will fail,” said the witches.

Although the witches remained unable to gather much people, but social media was buzzed with hashtags of #BindTrump and #Feb24.

The witches shared their pictures and posts showing them casting the spells.

Instructions on how to carry out the binding spell went viral earlier in the week and a Facebook group titled Bind Trump was set up, designed to answer people's questions.