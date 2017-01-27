Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti, star of the Oscar-nominated film The Salesman, said she won't attend the Academy Awards in protest of President Donald Trump's anti-Muslim policies.

Alidoosti called plans for a temporary visa ban of Muslims. In a message posted Thursday on Twitter. The Salesman, directed by Asghar Farhadi, was on Tuesday nominated for best foreign language film.

Trump intends to stop accepting Syrian refugees and suspend the United States' broader refugee program for 120 days. The president also plans to suspend issuing visas for people from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria or Yemen for at least 30 days, according to the draft.